The Northern Ireland secretary has requested an internal review into the removal pictures of the Queen from Stormont House.

A government spokesperson said the review would report in "due course".

Last month Lord Maginnis told the House of Lords a Northern Ireland Office civil servant was paid £10,000 for having to walk past portraits of the Queen.

They were reportedly offended by the pictures.

Many nationalists in Northern Ireland do not regard themselves as British and would not recognise the Queen as their head of state.

It was then reported that photos of the Queen had been removed from the building.

But on Thursday, Secretary of State Julian Smith contradicted these reports.

Mr Smith said he was not going to comment on specific comments made by Lord Maginnis, but said "the NIO takes its obligations under the Northern Ireland Act and Fair Employment legislation seriously".

"There are also many pictures and portraits of Her Majesty, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the Royal Family on public display at Hillsborough Castle," he said.

Mr Smith added that "the NIO supports an extensive programme of visits by members of the Royal Family to Northern Ireland, meeting many hundreds of people and a very wide range of groups from across all communities every year".

On Thursday, the DUP called on the Northern Ireland Office to put back up any portraits of the Queen it took down.

Gavin Robinson, the party's MP for East Belfast, said Mr Smith should act as soon as possible.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: "A portrait of Her Majesty is a symbol of sovereignty and not identity.

"As Stormont House is the official residence of the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, it is only fitting that portraits of Her Majesty should be on display there."

'All about context'

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Equality Commission said that the display of a portrait of the Queen in a building where civil servants work was not unlawful.

"A tribunal or court would be asked to assess, whether in all of the circumstances of a case, a working environment violated an individual's dignity or could have the effect of creating an intimidating or hostile workplace," said the spokesperson in a statement.

"In our experience in past cases, the issue of a royal portrait in the workplace has often been accompanied by wider harassment allegations and workplace tensions.

"Of course the issue is all about context."