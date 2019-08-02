Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Groups representing businesses, workers and volunteers signed the letter opposing a no-deal Brexit

Representatives of business, farming and trade unions in Northern Ireland have united to oppose a no-deal Brexit.

Twenty-seven bodies, including Women In Business, the Ulster Farmers' Union and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions issued a joint statement on Friday.

It said a no-deal scenario would be "hugely detrimental for Northern Ireland's economic, social and political well-being".

The new prime minister has committed to leave the EU with or without a deal.

This week Boris Johnson said: "We're not aiming for a no-deal Brexit - we don't think that's where we'll end up.

"This is very much up to our friends and partners across the channel."

'Must be prevented'

The joint statement by organisations in Northern Ireland has been signed by more than 20 civic society groups.

They say they believe that leaving the EU without a deal must be prevented to "avoid the major damage it would inflict to this and future generations".

A number of groups have previously expressed their opposition to a no-deal withdrawal.

The Northern Ireland branch of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is one of the signatories of the statement.

Last month, it stated that whatever the UK's preparations the "unprecedented nature" of Brexit means some aspects "cannot be mitigated".

In November 2018, the Ulster Farmers' Union came out in support of the then prime minister Theresa May's withdrawal agreement and has since warned against leaving without a deal.

On Thursday, the government announced an extra £2.1bn of funding to prepare for a no-deal Brexit, doubling the amount of money it has set aside this year.