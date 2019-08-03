Man arrested as car hits people at Belfast cemetery
- 3 August 2019
Police are at the scene of a collision in west Belfast, where it is understood that a car struck a number of people outside the city cemetery.
One man has been arrested. The PSNI said two men have been injured, but their condition is not known at present.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said three people were taken from the scene to hospital.
The incident happened on the Whiterock Road at about 12:00 BST.
Police have asked people to avoid the area.