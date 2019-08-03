Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The arrests follow trouble in the New Lodge area in recent days.

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested by police investigating serious disorder in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

The teenagers have been detained on suspicion of riotous behaviour.

It follows four nights of disorder in the area earlier this week, which saw petrol bombs and masonry thrown at police.

Police said the arrests were the result of reviewing footage captured by officers on the ground.