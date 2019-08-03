Image copyright PSNI

A man is due to appear in court charged with a number of terrorism-related offences.

It follows searches in the Turf Lodge area on Thursday, that police said were part of an investigation into the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

The 56-year-old is charged with possession of a firearm; articles and property for use in terrorism; and support of a proscribed organisation.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 48-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has been released unconditionally.