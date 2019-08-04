Image caption The family of Seamus Conlon lay flowers on the Whiterock Road where the 70-year-old grandfather was fatally injured

The family of a man who died following a crash outside Belfast City Cemetery on Saturday said his death has "devastated the family".

Seamus Conlon, 70, was one of three men struck by a stolen Vauxhall Vectra on the Whiterock Road, in the west of the city, shortly after 12:00 BST.

The incident took place just after a funeral in the cemetery. The two other men have been discharged from hospital.

Mr Conlon's brother, Herky Conlon, said the he was well known in west Belfast.

Speaking to BBC News NI, he described his brother as a "horsey" man - known for bringing out the horse and trap and taking the children up the road in it in the summer holidays.

"He would have picked up the kids from school. He is one of the quietest, best men you could ever meet.

"His children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are in a terrible way."

Image caption The incident happened shortly after midday on Saturday

Mr Conlon said he had been called up to the scene by his own son and arrived just in time to see his brother being put in an ambulance.

He said the crash happened on the anniversary of their mother's death.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences and remains in custody.

The road was closed but has been reopened.