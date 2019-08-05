Image copyright Daily Mirror

The uncertainty over the future of Harland & Wolff workers makes the front of Monday's News Letter.

Under the headline 'Workers fear the sun is setting on shipyard', the paper notes it could go into administration at 17:15 BST on Monday.

The company's employees held a family fun day on Sunday to thank people who have supported its campaign to stay open.

Image copyright Peter Macdiarmid/getty images Image caption Much of the shipyard's work in recent years has been in the construction of offshore wind turbines

"There is still time for the government to put aside its ideological prejudices and renationalise Harland and Wolff," said Susan Fitzgerald, regional coordinator for union Unite, which represents workers at the facility.

Monday's Belfast Telegraph carries an interview with the sister of a soldier shot dead by the IRA in Londonderry in 1981.

Kerry Shenton Bamblett's brother Private Christopher Shenton was killed two weeks before he was due to return home and get married.

"I don't hold on to hate. I don't want to know the names of the people who did it. That won't change anything," she said.

"The greatest justice for me would be a change in the law and the veterans protected."

The Irish News has tributes to schoolboy Charlie Craig from Lisburn, who died at Royal Belfast Hospital for sick children on Friday.

The nine-year-old fought leukaemia for seven years and pioneered a school scheme for children with cancer.

"We are all utterly heartbroken," wrote his aunt Kelly Jo Eastwood on Facebook.

"He fought a fierce battle like the brave, special boy he was and is now in the arms of God."

His funeral is due to take place on Monday at 11:00 BST in St Patrick's Church, Lisburn.

The front of Monday's Daily Mirror focuses on the mass shootings which took place in the United States over the weekend.

A shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, saw 20 people shot dead, with a further nine killed after a shooting at Dayton, Ohio.

The paper also takes a look at the tricky task of untangling Northern Ireland from the EU, with the prospect of a no-deal Brexit growing with newly-installed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The paper has a story looking at the 310-mile (499km) border and its exact route - cutting through homes, roads, businesses, and even separating a church from its graveyard.

"I wonder what export form you would need to fill in to bring the coffin from the church to the grave," said Mark Sugrue, the software engineer who produced the images.