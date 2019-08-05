Image copyright Andrew Towe Image caption Around Noon makes food products like sandwiches, salads and sushi

Newry-based sandwich company Around Noon is creating 94 jobs in a £7m investment.

The company makes "on the go" convenience food products like sandwiches, salads and sushi.

It employs 328 people in Newry, Dublin and Slough.

Chief executive Gareth Chambers said its goal was to become the UK and Ireland's leading manufacturer of premium food on the move.

"We are targeting markets in Great Britain and Republic of Ireland and aim to increase sales outside Northern Ireland by over £13m per annum over the next couple of years," he added.

Around Noon sells products under the Scribbles, Sweet Things and So Natural brands

Invest NI is providing £592,000 support towards 54 of the new jobs.