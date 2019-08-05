Image copyright Sunday Life Image caption Seamus Conlon, 70, pictured with his pony and trap

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a mourner at a funeral in west Belfast on Saturday afternoon.

Seamus Conlon, 70, died after being knocked down by a stolen car outside the City Cemetery.

Two other men were injured after being struck by the vehicle on the Whiterock Road.

Michael Loughran, of Glenties Drive in Belfast, has been charged with a number of offences.

They include causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit due to drink or drugs.

He was also charged with two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving, and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury or death.

As the accused was brought into Belfast Magistrates' Court, a brother of Mr Conlon ran towards him from the public gallery and tried to enter the dock.

Image caption The incident happened on west Belfast's Whiterock Road on Saturday afternoon

Mr Conlon's brother was restrained by police and security staff before being removed from the court.

A detective said he could connect the accused to the charges.

No bail application was made and Mr Loughran was remanded into custody.

He will appear again in court via video link on 2 September.