Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Robin Swann said Northern Ireland needs politicians to be making important decisions

Direct rule should be restored in Northern Ireland within two months if political talks do not reach agreement, the Ulster Unionist leader has said.

NI has been without a government since January 2017, when the power-sharing DUP/Sinn Féin government collapsed.

Robin Swann said Northern Ireland needs politicians to make key decisions.

"The only way I can see that is direct rule, because I'm not seeing the impetus or intensity in this talks process I think we need," he said.

"The 31st of October is the date set in stone for us exiting the EU," Mr Swann told BBC Radio Ulster's Stephen Nolan Show.

"Come 1 November, before that, we need people making decisions here in Northern Ireland

"So I would like to see responsible, accountable politicians at the start of October making decisions."

Image copyright NIO Image caption NI Secretary Julian Smith with Prime Minister Boris Johnson met NI parties last week

Asked if he was calling for direct rule within two months, he replied: "Yes, or earlier if necessary."

Mr Swann said that with a new prime minister and secretary of state, his party had expected a change of pace in the talks.

"We're not seeing that change, we're not seeing any ramping up, any intensification, any concentration on actually delivering on the issues that we think actually matter to people."

'Need decisions taken'

He added: "We've a waiting list of 120,000 people waiting to see a consultant

"We're a month out from our schools returning - I've principals on already talking about school budgets for next year.

"Those are the the issues that we need decisions take on, that's why I think we need direct rule ministers."

Mr Swann also accused Sinn Féin of deliberately destabilising politics in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland has not been ruled directly from Westminster for more than a decade, but it has been without a government since 2017.

It collapsed after a bitter row between Northern Ireland's two biggest parties, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin, over the DUP's handling of a green energy scandal.

Several attempts to kick start devolution have already failed.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a series of meetings with the five main Stormont parties, in which Brexit was also discussed.

He urged the parties to step up their efforts to restore devolved government.