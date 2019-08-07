John Boreland: Family of murdered loyalist offer £10k reward
The family of a prominent loyalist shot dead three years ago is offering a £10,000 reward in return for new information.
John Boreland, 46, was shot dead outside his north Belfast home by a lone gunman in August 2016.
Last year, three men were jailed for perverting the course of justice.
No-one has been prosecuted for the killing and Mr Boreland's parents say they "can't get peace knowing that his murderer is still out there".
Winnie and Billy Boreland said no-one had been "held accountable for taking John's life" and "destroying" their lives.
"We are offering a £10,000 reward if someone can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for our son's murder," they said.
"Please help us catch his killer - it's never too late to come forward. Please tell police what you know. The number to call is 101."
John Boreland was well known in north Belfast as a senior member of loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The father-of-three was shot three times as he got out of his car at his flat in Sunningdale Gardens, off the Ballysillan Road, on Sunday, 7 August 2016.
In the months leading up to the shooting, Mr Boreland had been warned by police that his life was under threat.
He had survived a previous attempt on his life in 2014.