A jungle search for a missing teenager and an arson threat to a Belfast family centre are among the stories on the front pages of Wednesday's newspapers.

The Daily Mirror says members of a Malaysian tribe have joined the search for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin.

The teenager, whose mother is from Northern Ireland, went missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in Malaysia.

The Mirror says members of the Orang Asli tribe are searching the jungle.

It says they have knowledge of the dense terrain.

Nora's family believes she has been abducted.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A search is continuing in Malaysia for 15-year-old Nora Quoirin

However, the paper reports, police chief Mat Yusop said: "We have no clues, no evidence to say the case is abduction.

"We will do our very best. We will not give up hope. We believe that she didn't go far and that she had lost her way."

Bonfire threats

The Irish News says that bonfire builders in the New Lodge area of north Belfast have threatened to burn down a family centre if attempts are made to remove wooden pallets from an anti-internment bonfire.

Graffiti reading "Our wood goes this centre goes" appeared on the side of the North Belfast Family Centre on Tuesday.

Other graffiti warnings threatened contractors, as well as Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee.

The Irish News says that in past years authorities have removed material from the New Lodge bonfire days before it is lit.

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker says the threats are unacceptable and that those responsible "can no longer get away with holding this part of the New Lodge to ransom".

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar's Brexit warning appears on the front of the News Letter.

It says Mr Varadkar set out the possibility of a new Brexit deal if Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to alter predecessor Theresa May's red lines.

However, it warned that, even if that happened, a deal is highly unlikely before 31 October, the day the UK are due to leave the EU.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Leo Varadkar tells the News Letter that while a no-deal Brexit is becoming increasingly likely, it can still be avoided

In an interview with the News Letter to be published in full in Thursday's paper, the taoiseach also set out the possibility of the UK cancelling Brexit entirely by revoking Article 50 or of the UK asking for its departure from the EU to be delayed again.

However, the News Letter's Sam McBride says both of those options are contrary to the prime minister's firm commitment to implement Brexit by 31 October.

Mr Varadkar tells the paper that while a no-deal Brexit is becoming increasingly likely, it can still be avoided.

Family tragedy

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a family tragedy in west Belfast.

It says 19-year-old Seaneen Irvine was found dead in her New Barnsley Park home just months after the sudden death of mother Lindsey.

Fr Patrick McCafferty tells the paper: "I buried her mother Lindsey in March, who died suddenly and tragically as well.

"The only thing I can possibly say about this is that it's absolutely heartbreaking."

Police have said the circumstances surrounding Seaneen's death are being investigated.

Elsewhere, The Irish News reports that union and Northern Ireland flags erected on top of a 110ft water tower in Rathfriland have now been removed.

Image caption Flags were placed on top of the 110ft water tower in Rathfriland

Police said the flags were put on the tower following a break-in last month.

The paper says that arrangements are also being made to remove red, white and blue paint from the structure.

Northern Ireland boxing fans who had booked trips to Philadelphia to watch Cark Frampton are advised to check their insurance in the News Letter.

Frampton was forced to pull out of Saturday's fight against Emmanuel Dominguez after injuring his hand in a "freak accident" in his hotel.

The Consumer Council says some fans could be covered for the cost of their flights due to the event's cancellation.

Image caption Carl Frampton pulled out of this weekend's bout after injuring his hand

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph says that a tearful Malachi Cush was greeted by "warm applause" as he made his first public appearance - on crutches - since being hit by a car two months ago.

The Donaghmore singer joined Londonderry singer-songwriter Phil Coulter on stage in Clonard Monastery at a Féile an Phobail event in west Belfast.

"For the few weeks that I was next door at the Royal [hospital] I got a real sense of the great community that envelopes this beautiful place of sanctuary," he told the crowd