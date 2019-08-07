Image copyright PSNI Image caption The device was found in Craigavon on the night of 26 July

Three searches have been carried out by police investigating a booby-trap device discovered in Craigavon in July.

A number of items were seized in the searches, carried out in the Lurgan area on Wednesday.

The booby-trap bomb was planted in Craigavon in an attempt to kill or seriously injure police officers.

Police believe a loud bang was staged to lure them towards the device, and said dissident republicans were behind the incident.

Det Insp Adrian Brown appealed once more for information about the device.

He also asked for information on a suspicious person who was seen running away from the area on the night the bomb was found.