Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Marjorie and Michael Cawdery were found dead in their home in Portadown

The family of a couple killed by a man with severe mental health issues have received an apology from the top civil servant at the Department of Health.

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack in Portadown, County Armagh in April 2017.

They were stabbed to death by Thomas Scott McEntee, shortly after he walked out of a hospital emergency department.

Permanent Secretary Richard Pengelly apologised for the health service's "failings and handling" of his care.

Mr Pengelly also expressed deep regret for "the distress and pain caused to all those who have been adversely affected".

Last month, an independent report into the case found the couple's deaths could have been avoided.

McEntee, who has paranoid schizophrenia, broke into the couple's home after walking out of the nearby Craigavon Area Hospital.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption McEntee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing the couple

He had been taken to the hospital in an ambulance, with a police escort, and was waiting to be assessed in the emergency room when he got up and left.

Police had escorted him to the hospital days after he had been involved in a serious of incidents in County Down.

The incidents included causing a public nuisance in Warrenpoint, breaking into a garage in Newry and walking naked along the road between Newry and Bessbrook.

Last year, McEntee pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr and Mrs Cawdery by reason of diminished responsibility.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

On Wednesday, a Department of Health statement said it was "fully recognised and accepted that there were missed opportunities and failings" in Mr McEntee's care.