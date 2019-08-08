Image copyright Alan Crawford Image caption Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for Northern Ireland this weekend

Heavy, persistent and thundery rain will move in over Northern Ireland tonight.

A rain warning is in place as travel disruption is likely as well as flooding in places.

The poor weather is due to an unseasonably deep area of low pressure moving in to affect Northern Ireland over the next couple of days.

Originating from the sub-tropics, this system will also contain warmth and a lot of moisture.

A brief window of drier and brighter weather follows on Friday morning, before heavy and thundery downpours return later on Friday into Saturday when a thunderstorm warning is also in place.

Some places could see an inch of rain or more.

Deep depressions are not unusual in autumn and winter months but are in August, particularly when accompanied by strong winds.

Northern Ireland will be windy at times, but not as windy as England and Wales. Winds there will be unusually strong for the time of year.