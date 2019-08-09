Image copyright Google Image caption The bonfire in the New Lodge area was lit on Thursday night

An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition after a number of stabbings close to a controversial bonfire in Belfast, police have said.

Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested following the incidents in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.

The incidents took place near an anti-internment bonfire on Thursday night.

A 39-year-old man also sustained stab wounds to his arm and hip and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Police said his injuries are not thought to be life threatening at present.

The two men were arrested early on Friday morning at an address off the Oldpark Road, in north Belfast, on suspicion of offences including causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Footage has emerged online which appears to show the alleged incidents.

Ch Insp Kelly Moore said police are "aware of footage circulating on social media and this will be examined as part of the wider investigation".

She appealed for information into the police investigation.

On Thursday, three police officers were injured after trouble flared at the site of the bonfire.

Residents in nearby tower blocks were told to leave their homes as the Housing Executive could not "guarantee their safety" due to the proximity of the bonfire, which was lit on Thursday night.

The PSNI said some of those trying to attack police lines were using women and children as human shields.

The police said they had attended to "support contractors who have been tasked by the landowner to remove a bonfire from the road".

However, the police later left the site and the bonfire was not dismantled.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd told the Nolan Show the PSNI had received a formal request from landowners to remove the bonfire.

He said the request had "nothing to do with the politics of the bonfire and everything to do with safety, fire risk and the fears people living in that area".

"It had nothing to do with policing different parts of the community differently," he said.

"The vast majority don't want it to be there," he added.

Image caption Victoria Road has been barricaded off by young people

He said the police had been deployed to secure the area, the nature of which - the tower blocks, the grounds, the alleyways - meant it was a "tricky operation".

"It takes a significant amount of police to do that. Some style that as heavy-handed. I don't. It's just the logistics of the area," he said.

However, the move to get the contractors on site hit a wall initially because there were a number of young people standing on top of it.

"You can't just collapse it with people on top. That would be irresponsible," he said.

He said he watched as violence progressed with sporadic attacks on officers and that the situation became worse as the morning progressed.

He said he saw no early resolution and increasing violence.

ACC Todd said that while he could have lawfully deployed additional resources such as water canons and public order dogs, the consequences and risk to bystanders "did not stack up".

On Friday morning, it was confirmed that the attempted removal of the bonfire was requested by the Department for Infrastructure.

In a statement, the department said the request for contractors to dismantle the "illegal bonfire" was made in conjunction with the Housing Executive as "the materials were located either on the public road, or on lands owned" by the housing body.

Image copyright Damien Edgar/Downtown/Cool FM Image caption Three police officers were injured during the rioting on Thursday

It said it was grateful to the "support of the local community" and that it "regretted that the situation deteriorated to such an extent that it was not possible to make the progress they and we wanted".

"We can assure the community that we will continue to work with our partners and elected representatives going forward to do all we can to prevent this situation arising in the future," it said.

Last month, Belfast City Council requested contractors to intervene at a bonfire at Avoniel Leisure Centre in east Belfast.

It was not removed, after threats were issued against those involved.

However, the interventions indicate a new strategy towards bonfires close to housing in Belfast.