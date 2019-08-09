Image copyright PSNI

A 60-year-old man has been charged with murdering a postal worker in County Down more than 20 years ago.

Frank Kerr was shot dead by the Provisional IRA during a robbery in Newry in November 1994.

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigations Branch have also charged the man with possession of a firearm, robbery and being a member of a proscribed organisation.

He will appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday.