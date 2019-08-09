Frank Kerr murder: Man, 60, charged with 1994 killing of Newry postal worker
- 9 August 2019
A 60-year-old man has been charged with murdering a postal worker in County Down more than 20 years ago.
Frank Kerr was shot dead by the Provisional IRA during a robbery in Newry in November 1994.
Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigations Branch have also charged the man with possession of a firearm, robbery and being a member of a proscribed organisation.
He will appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Friday.