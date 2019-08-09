Image caption Michael Gove met business leaders in Warrenpoint

Michael Gove has said the UK government aims to ensure that "commerce continues to flow" on the island of Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Gove is the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal planning, and is in Northern Ireland for a series of business meetings.

He was speaking in Warrenpoint Port in County Down.

Mr Gove said the British government was going to continue talking to the EU and Ireland.

"I am here to talk to the fantastic team at Warrenpoint harbour in order to make sure that when the United Kingdom leaves the European Union that we can be certain that commerce can flow, that investment can be secured for the future and that jobs and prosperity can be safeguarded," he added.

Warrenpoint Port is Northern Ireland's second largest port.