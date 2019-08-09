Image caption The New Lodge bonfire caused safety concerns due to its proximity to nearby flats

The Housing Executive has defended its handling of a bonfire on its land in Belfast's New Lodge area, saying it tried four times to stop it happening.

The authorities have been accused of waiting too long to intervene.

A Housing Executive statement said that in recent weeks it had "removed bonfire materials from our land in the New Lodge on four separate occasions".

The housing body also confirmed some external damage was done to one of its tower blocks by Thursday's bonfire.

The bonfire was built by republicans to commemorate the introduction of internment - or detention without trial - of republican suspects, which was brought in by the government on 9 August 1971.

It caused safety concerns due to its proximity to nearby blocks of flats.

'Smoke'

The decision to call in contractors to try to remove the bonfire was made by the Housing Executive in conjunction with the Department for Infrastructure.

However, the work could not be carried out after two young people climbed up on top of the bonfire on Thursday morning and police were unable to remove them.

Image caption Youths climbed on top of the pyre to prevent it being removed

A large crowd gathered nearby and confronted the police, and three officers were injured in the clashes.

After a 10-hour standoff, the police withdrew from the area, saying their continued presence would have caused "risks to innocent bystanders".

The bonfire was lit later on Friday night.

In its statement, the Housing Executive said: "Smoke from the bonfire triggered the fire alarm system in Oisin House, however we had concierge staff on site to liaise with those residents who remained in the building.

"Some external damage was sustained at Oisin House.

"The Housing Executive would like to thank staff who have worked throughout the night and preceding days to support residents living in the tower blocks and nearby homes."

Image caption The bonfire went ahead on Friday night despite attempts to stop it

In advance of the bonfire being lit, residents in two nearby tower blocks were advised by the Housing Executive to leave their homes.

'Tougher approach'

The spokesperson said: "Due to the close proximity and height of the bonfire in relation to Oisin and Fianna tower blocks, we could not ensure the safety of residents and we took the decision to evacuate these two tower blocks.

"Temporary accommodation was offered to all tower block residents, but most left the buildings to stay with friends and family.

"A number of other residents chose to remain. We remained onsite throughout the night to assist residents."

Although the plan to remove the bonfire material failed, the move was evidence of a tougher approach to bonfires in Belfast from the statutory authorities.

Last month, Belfast City Council took action to try to remove a bonfire from a car park at Avoniel Leisure Centre in the east of the city.

That plan also failed. However, it was an indication that the authorities are prepared to take action.