Image copyright McAuley Multimedia Image caption The crash happened at about 9.45 on Friday morning

A man in his 60s has died following a car crash between Articlave and Coleraine.

Two other men were injured and remain in hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The crash, involving a grey Volkswagen Passat and a white Volkswagen polo, happened on the Quilly Road outside the village of Articlave at about 9.45am on Friday.

Insp Colin Shaw appealed for witnesses to contact police.

The road has now re-opened.