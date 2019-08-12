Image caption Members of the Apprentice Boys made their way around the city's historic walls accompanied by bands - the parade passed off peacefully

A petrol bomb attack and a meeting between the Irish and British governments feature on Monday's front pages.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with criticism from a former police officer over the PSNI's handling of an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry this weekend.

The annual Apprentice Boys parade marks the anniversary of the ending of the Siege of Derry in August 1689.

The main parade passed off peacefully on Saturday.

Retired DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt, a former RUC officer, accused the PSNI of "two-tier policing" at the event, claiming they had damaged their reputation among the loyalist community.

Image caption Retired DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt has accused the PSNI of "two-tier policing"

Mr Spratt's claims come after images emerged showing what the Belfast Telegraph claims were "up to 30" police officers flanking Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne during the parade.

Members of the loyalist flute band wore Parachute Regiment insignia on their uniform.

The band later claimed their bus was stopped in Limavady by police and three people on board were cautioned.

Mr Spratt said that he "felt strongly" about the "senior officers who made the decision to handle the situation in the way they did."

'Awful lot of damage'

He said: "I'm sure that police will say they surrounded the band for their own safety but I think it was unnecessary to have that many officers involved.

"The band weren't wearing anything illegal, so to hear they were later stopped while they were on their way home, it was unnecessary and I think the commanders got it wrong."

Mr Spratt added: "When you look at how the situation in New Lodge was handled, it is obvious that Sinn Féin were working closely with the police before the decision was made to withdraw from the area.

"There is a perception of a two-tier policing system, this has caused an awful lot of damage."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Apprentice Boys march along Derry's walls each August

The Irish News leads with more news from Saturday's parade in Derry, as it reports petrol bombs were thrown at the Apprentice Boy's headquarters.

Up to 20 petrol bombs and other missiles were then thrown at officers in the Fahan Street area, and pallets set on fire, police said on Sunday.

No-one was injured in the attack.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Supt Gordon McCalmont said the Memorial Hall was busy with people socialising after the Apprentice Boys parade earlier on Saturday.

The newspaper reports that the attack followed five arrests for public order offences during the parade.

Image copyright Reuters

Now, onto the News Letter, where the Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has reportedly backed the possibility of an Orange Order parade through the streets of Dublin.

The newspaper claims that Mr Varadkar said that the march would be something he would be "happy to see".

The newspaper put the words of veteran Dublin Orangeman and former Trinity College Dublin librarian Winston Smith to Mr Varadkar.

'Cultural identity'

Mr Smith had previously told the Irish Times that a procession on Dublin's Dawson Street past a plaque commemorating the first Orange grand lodge meeting in 1798 would show "monumental progress".

When asked whether he would support a parade in the Irish capital, Mr Varadkar said "they do parades in Rossnowlagh in County Donegal".

He added: "I would be happy to see Orangemen being able to express their cultural identity in Dublin."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson is expected to meet Leo Varadkar in Dublin next month

The News Letter also reports that the Irish government has said that the Irish backstop will not be up for renegotiation when Boris Johnson meets Mr Varadkar next month.

The meeting is expected to focus on the Brexit impasse and Northern Ireland issues.

But Dublin has said changes to the withdrawal agreement would not be countenanced.

'Better Understanding'

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said on Sunday: "The taoiseach has invited the British prime minister to Dublin for talks on Brexit.

"Such a meeting would give both sides an opportunity to gain a better understanding of their respective positions.

"As has been made clear, the Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop are not up for negotiation."