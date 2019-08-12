Image caption The police flanked members of Clydevalley Flute Band from Larne during Saturday's parade

The PSNI has defended its approach to a flute band which wore Parachute Regiment insignia during an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry.

Members of Clydevalley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade.

Officers flanked the band during the parade and their bus was later stopped by police.

The Apprentice Boys described the police's actions as "heavy handed".

However, the most senior PSNI officer in Derry, Supt Gordon McCalmont said the response was "balanced and proportionate".

He said the situation at Saturday's parade had the potential to lead to disorder.

On Sunday, police came under attack for a second night in the city. Police said a patrol was targeted with a petrol bomb and paint at about 18:35 BST.

Image caption Members of Clydevalley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade

No one was injured but a police vehicle was damaged.

Supt McCalmont said on Saturday the band had been stopped initially in the Waterside area of the city and officers tried to get the band to "see some reason of the sensitivities".

"It started to get a bit dangerous in terms of public safety and, indeed officer safety, and it was going in a difficult direction. It was my view that we were moving towards disorder."

Thirteen people were shot dead when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.

An ex-paratrooper, known as Soldier F, is facing prosecution for two murders.

Supt McAlmont said "geographical sensitivities are key in this".

"We are talking hundreds of metres here from where Bloody Sunday unfolded," he said.

He added: "We had made the assessment because of the views of the local residents that we had gathered over the months and the understanding from the community that the geographical sensitivities were such that any display would likely lead to a breach of the peace."

He said members of the band did not give police their name and addresses. Supt McCalmont said when spoken to on the bus band members took a "very resolute stand".

Governor of the Apprentice Boys Association Graeme Stenhouse had earlier described the police's actions as "heavy handed."

He said it was his understanding that no crime had been committed.

"It would be nice to hear to know the opinions of senior police officers on why this approach was taken," Mr Stenhouse said.

Tony Doherty, of the Bloody Sunday Trust, said it was disappointing "such displays were evident on Saturday and were paraded through the city".

"This type of behaviour is already causing unnecessary tension and is having a negative impact on community relations," he said.

Meanwhile, the PSNI said that the five people arrested on suspicion of public disorder offences in relation to the parade. They remain in custody.