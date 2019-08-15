Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is the third year in a row that Power NI has increased its prices

Almost half a million homes in Northern Ireland will see their electricity bills rise by 6% from October.

Power NI, which has 458,000 domestic customers across Northern Ireland, is increasing prices in a move that will add about £35 a year to the average household electricity bill.

This is the third year in a row that Power NI has increased its prices.

The company said the change, which has been agreed with the Utility Regulator, was due to increases in costs.

It said these had come from the electricity network provider and the market operator.

"Unfortunately, like all suppliers, we have no alternative but to pay these increased network and market charges, which have a knock-on effect on our prices," said Stephen McCully, managing director of Power NI.

"Having been through a rigorous process with the Utility Regulator, our customers can be sure that although unwelcome, this increase is as low as possible."

'Lower than average'

Power NI has 35,000 farm and business customers who will also see a rise in their bills, but as many have personalised contracts with either a market tracker or a fixed-price deal, the increase will vary depending on contract type and tariff.

Power NI is regulated by the Utility Regulator in Northern Ireland.

"Approving any increase to electricity bills is not a decision we take lightly," said Utility Regulator chief executive Jenny Pyper.

"It is disappointing that, due to a number of rising costs, Power NI need to increase their domestic tariff."

"Despite this increase, Power NI's standard domestic electricity tariff continues to be lower than the Great Britain and Republic of Ireland average," she added.