Image copyright david jones/pa wire Image caption Northern Ireland students have outperformed their counterparts in England and Wales in recent years

About 28,000 pupils in Northern Ireland are receiving their A-level and AS results on Thursday morning.

Some will get results online from 07:00 BST but many are still expected to go to their schools to pick them up.

An overall picture of this year's results for Northern Ireland will be available at 09:30.

Pupils in Northern Ireland have consistently outperformed their counterparts in England and Wales in recent years.

In 2017 and 2018, for instance, A* or A grades were achieved in more than three in 10 (30.4%) entries in Northern Ireland.

That compared to just over a quarter of entries attracting the top grades in England and Wales in 2018.

Last year, a higher proportion of boys than girls in Northern Ireland achieved the top A* grade for the first time.

However, there are again fewer A-Level entries this year due to a drop in the number of year 13 and 14 pupils.

Image copyright PA Image caption The majority of students in Northern Ireland sit CCEA exams

A little more than 24,000 students are receiving results for qualifications taken through Northern Ireland's exams board, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

While the vast majority of pupils take A and AS-Levels through CCEA, others will get results for qualifications taken through English exam boards.

On Wednesday, some of the grade boundaries were leaked for A-level exams set by the Edexcel exam board.

There have been big changes to A-Levels in England in recent years, with reduced or no coursework in many subjects and exams alone determining results.

AS-levels also no longer count towards the final A-Level mark in England.

Image copyright PA Image caption Maths is expected to remain the most popular subject

That is not the case in Northern Ireland, where although there have been some revisions to A-level courses, AS-level results still count towards the final grade.

Maths is expected to remain the most popular A-level subject in Northern Ireland.

There will also be interest in whether there has been a rise in entries in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects, as has been the trend in recent years.

Concerns have been expressed, however, about long-term falls in the number of pupils choosing to study many languages at both A-level and GCSE.

Many pupils receiving their grades will go to university, but a significant number will pursue other options, including apprenticeships, entry into alternative further education, employment or a gap year.

CCEA is operating an exams helpline on 028 9026 1260 from 07:00 on Thursday.

Universities, further education colleges and the careers service run by the Department for the Economy will also operate additional advice and help services over the next few weeks.