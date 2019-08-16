Image caption The messages on the signs have been changed

Controversial signs supporting the New IRA in the area of Londonderry near to where Lyra McKee was killed have been changed.

Posting on social media, Saoradh said a number of signs had been changed around the Central Drive area of the Creggan.

Graffiti supporting the New IRA was posted on walls in the weeks after Ms McKee was killed.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead while observing a riot on 18 April.

Signs erected on posts in the area carried pro-IRA graffiti, with messages including: "The police will forget about you, we won't" and "Informants will be shot".

The signs appear to have been replaced by messages reading 'End Political Policing' and 'Stop Profiling Communities'.

It is not clear whether all signs have been replaced.

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, said its members were responsible for the killing of Lyra McKee.