Newry court: Man charged with rape and threats to kill
- 17 August 2019
A 38-year-old man has been charged with rape and making threats to kill.
It follows an incident at Castleblaney Street, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, on Thursday 15 August.
The man is expected to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court later on Saturday.