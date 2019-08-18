Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michelle O'Neill made the comments in response to leaked government documents

The prime minister is treating the Northern Ireland peace process as a "commodity" in the Brexit negotiations, the deputy leader of Sinn Féin has said.

Michelle O'Neill was responding to an article published in the Sunday Times featuring leaked government documents.

The papers suggest plans to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland are unlikely to prove sustainable.

Ms O'Neill said the government's approach was "reckless".

The leaked documents say the cross-government paper on preparations for a no-deal Brexit, codenamed Operation Yellowhammer, also reveal the UK could face months of disruption at its ports.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove tweeted on Sunday that Operation Yellowhammer is a "worst case scenario".

"V significant steps have been taken in the last 3 weeks to accelerate Brexit planning," he added.

Later this week Boris Johnson is due to meet with EU leaders and is expected to insist that the UK will leave the EU on 31 October with or without a deal.

'Dangerous approach'

In a statement, Michelle O'Neill said the reports are "of no surprise".

She added that any prospect of a hard border following a no-deal Brexit would have "devastating effects for the island of Ireland".

"The consequences of a no-deal Brexit will result in a hard border which threatens our hard won peace and undermines the political and economic progress of the past 21 years enjoyed across the whole island," she said.

Ms O'Neill said the government was "dealing with the North of Ireland and the peace process as though it's a commodity and it is a reckless, dangerous approach to take and one which must be opposed".

Irish deputy prime minister Simon Coveney said, in a tweet, that Ireland had "always been clear" a hard border in Ireland "must be avoided".

He added that the backstop - agreed in Theresa May's withdrawal agreement with the hope of maintaining a seamless border on the island of Ireland - was an "insurance policy" designed to protect the peace process.

Meanwhile, the leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood said the leaked documents showed Boris Johnson "doesn't care" about the "complexities and fragilities of relationships in Ireland".

"This British government, far from sending a clear message to Brussels, is sending a clear message to people and business in Northern Ireland - they are willing to sacrifice our economic, political and social wellbeing to please rabid nativists in their own ranks," he said.

Mr Eastwood added that he believed the government had no mandate for a no-deal Brexit and should reverse their position, or call a general election.