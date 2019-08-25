Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The festival is one of Northern Ireland's biggest multi-cultural events

Thousands of people are expected to attend the annual Mela festival in Belfast later on Sunday.

The festival, held in Botanic Gardens, features international music, dance, food and visual arts and is organised by ethnic arts group ArtsEkta.

Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane described the Mela as the "biggest celebration of cultural diversity on the island of Ireland".

Organisers expect 30,000 people to attend the 13th annual Mela.

The Mela, which means "to meet" in Sanskrit, runs from 12:00 BST to 18:00 BST.

Image copyright Pess Eye Image caption Belfast Lord Mayor John Finucane will lead the opening procession at the Mela

ArtsEkta founder Nisha Tandon said: "The success of Mela is rooted in a desire by all communities across Belfast and beyond to be part of something that represents their own cultural identity.

"The Mela represents Belfast as the vibrant, enriched, intercultural and ambitious city it is growing to become."

Mr Finucane, who will lead the opening procession, said: "Mingling at the Mela is more than just a fun day out, it is also a tangible and high-profile demonstration of the life-enhancing benefits of diversity.

"The buoyant vibrancy at Botanic Gardens is a real tribute to Belfast's welcoming spirit and showcases our capital's continuously evolving make up."