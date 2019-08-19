Armoy: Four charged after man, 48, is hit by car
- 19 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people have been charged with attempting to cause grievous harm after a man was hit by a car in County Antrim.
Police said the men, aged 22, 23, 24 and 32, have been charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and other offences.
The incident happened outside a pub on Main Street, Armoy, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.
A 48-year-old man was seriously assaulted.
The men are due to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court on Tuesday 20 August.