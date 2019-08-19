Northern Ireland

Police at scene of Waringstown shooting

  • 19 August 2019
Waringstown town sign Image copyright Google

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Waringstown, County Down.

Main Street in the village has been closed to traffic. Diversions are in place.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland released details about the incident shortly before 22:00 BST on Monday.

There are no further details at this stage.