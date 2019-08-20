Image caption The shooting happened on Monday night at a petrol station in Waringstown

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Waringstown, County Down.

The man's body was found in his vehicle parked behind a petrol station on Main Street in the village shortly before 21:00 BST on Monday.

The incident is not believed to be linked to recent dissident republican activity.

PSNI Det Ch Insp Michelle Shaw said police enquiries were at a "very early stage".

DUP Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart condemned the shooting.

"It is shocking at any time for someone to be shot in the constituency, but more so in somewhere like Waringstown," she said.

Image caption Police have launched an investigation following the shooting

"It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population."

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the local community was in shock.

"This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought on to their streets."

Eóin Tennyson, Alliance councillor for Lagan River, called it "an outrageous act of violence".

"There can be no place for guns on our streets in Waringstown or anywhere else in Northern Ireland," he said.

The area around the shooting remained closed to traffic on Tuesday.