Image caption Police at Shandon Park Golf Club in June

Two men in their 40s have been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the discovery of a bomb found underneath a police officer's car in east Belfast.

The device was discovered at Shandon Park golf club, close to PSNI headquarters, on Saturday 1 June.

On Tuesday morning, members of the garda special detective unit arrested two men in Dublin.

They are being held at a garda station in the city.

In June, the New IRA issued a statement to the Irish News, claiming that it had been behind the attack.