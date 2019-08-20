Golf club car bomb: Two men arrested in Dublin
Two men in their 40s have been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) in connection with the discovery of a bomb found underneath a police officer's car in east Belfast.
The device was discovered at Shandon Park golf club, close to PSNI headquarters, on Saturday 1 June.
On Tuesday morning, members of the garda special detective unit arrested two men in Dublin.
They are being held at a garda station in the city.
In June, the New IRA issued a statement to the Irish News, claiming that it had been behind the attack.