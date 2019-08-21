Image copyright PA Media Image caption Grants of up to £1,750 are available through the bonfire and cultural expression scheme

Funding of almost £46,000 was awarded to 35 bonfires held in Belfast in July 2019, a council committee has been told.

The money was provided under Belfast City Council's Bonfire and Cultural Expression Programme.

In 2018, £42,570 in funding was given to 28 bonfires.

The council is also to consider setting up an all-party group of councillors to help manage bonfires on its land.

Both matters are set to be discussed by the council's Strategic Policy and Resources Committee (SPRC) at its meeting on Friday.

Grants of up to £1,750 are available through the bonfire and cultural expression scheme, which aims to discourage the use of tyres and other hazardous materials.

Bonfires that burn flags or other symbols are not eligible for council grants

Funded groups also undertake not to display paramilitary symbols or burn flags and emblems on bonfires.

As much as £500 of the grant can also be used for cultural and community activities.

Councillors on the SPRC have been told that £45,870 was awarded to 35 bonfires held on 10 and 11 July 2019.

Some community groups received more than one grant as they were responsible for more than one bonfire.

A portion of the council funding is withheld until after the bonfire takes place, so that it can be confirmed that groups fulfilled the conditions of the scheme.

Environmentally friendly

There was also an increase in the number of beacons provided by Belfast City Council in 2019, which are regarded as more environmentally friendly than traditional bonfires.

In 2019, 16 beacons were provided by the council for July bonfires, compared to 11 in 2018.

However, the cost of providing the increased number of beacons this year has not yet been revealed.

In 2018, the council spent £120,000 on the installation and transport of eleven beacons out of total costs of £167,070 to run the bonfire scheme in that year.

A number of bonfires in Belfast are not funded through the council programme, including a controversial bonfire built in the Avoniel Leisure Centre car park in East Belfast.

In previous years, some groups had also announced they would not apply for funding through the scheme.

Friday's SPRC meeting is also expected to discuss ongoing issues related to the building of a new leisure centre in Lisnasharragh.