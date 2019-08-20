Image caption The attack happened outside a pub in Armoy in the early hours of Sunday

Four men have been remanded in custody charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent after a man was hit by a car in County Antrim.

The incident happened outside a pub on Main Street in Armoy at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

A 48-year-old man was "repeatedly punched and kicked around the head and body" until he was unconscious, Antrim Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

A police officer told the court all four men were involved in the attack.

The four County Antrim men who have been charged in connection with the attack are:

Sean Anthony Patrick Healy, 32, of Kilnadore Park in Cushendall

Jarlaith Jones, 23, of Beachlands in Carnlough

Jake Conor Boyd McClafferty, 24, of Rockfield Row in Cargan

Tyrone McCormick, 22 of Glenville Crescent in Cushendall

They are all accused of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, driving when unfit, several counts of assault, failing to stop at an accident, failing to report an accident and failing to keep a vehicle at the scene of an accident, all on 18 August.

Mr McClafferty and Mr McCormick also stand charged with obstructing a police officer and stealing a handbag and envelope on the same date, while Mr McClafferty is also charged with possessing the class B drug herbal cannabis.

The court heard that the four men had been attempting to access an off licence beside the pub at the time of the incident.

'Bit victim's nose'

An altercation with the victim ensued when he left the pub to smoke a cigarette.

The police officer told the court it is alleged Mr Healy lifted the victim's head while he was unconscious and "bit him on the nose".

The officer said the four men then got into a car that struck the victim, "shunting him up the pavement".

The men then allegedly assaulted other people who had gathered around the vehicle.

During a bail application, a barrister told the court the men were attempting to get away from the crowd and that hitting the victim with the car had been "an unfortunate accident".

The officer said the four men were found by police less than two hours later in nearby Magherahoney.

The court heard that one man was hiding behind bins, another was beneath a car and the other two were in a field.

Police believe the men had attempted to swap items of clothing and shoes.

It was heard one man was wearing two right shoes, while three single shoes remain unaccounted for.

'Vicious attack'

Police said the Mazda car thought to have been used in the incident was found with damage to a front wheel, scrapes and a flat tyre.

The court was told that much of what happened was captured on CCTV.

It also heard that Mr Jones was silent and refused to speak during a police interview, while the three other men admitted being in the car when it struck the victim.

All denied being the driver.

The court was told Mr Healy "accepted his involvement" and was "appalled by his actions".

The injured man sustained "cuts, bruises and swelling" in the attack but has since left hospital.

The judge said it had been "a vicious attack".

He denied bail for all four men because of the risk of interfering with witnesses and the investigation.

The defendants were remanded in custody to appear again next month in Coleraine by videolink.