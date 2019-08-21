Victims' commissioner 'would accept' second term

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Judith Thompson has faced criticism from victims' groups in recent weeks over Troubles pension recommendations

The victims' commissioner has said she will serve a second term if asked to do so by the secretary of state.

Judith Thompson has faced criticism in recent weeks from politicians and victims' groups.

Some have said she has lost their confidence due to advice she presented to the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) around a Troubles pension.

It gave no distinction between victims of terrorist attacks and those who had been hurt while carrying out attacks.

DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly said her party believes the commissioner cannot continue in her role.

But Ms Thompson said the definition of a victim was an issue for politicians to resolve.

"In my advice, it was absolutely clear I represent the greatest swathe of people who suffered harm. It is a contested definition," Ms Thompson told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"I followed the remit I am given by law.

"That law does not deliver or suggest moral equivalence between those who cause harm, and the person who is harmed, but what it does say is that we need to recognise all harm."

Image caption Emma Little-Pengelly has called for Ms Thomspon to step aside from her role

Ms Little-Pengelly criticised the commissioner claiming her advice had led to a "loss of confidence" among many victims.

"It is the duty of the victims' commissioner to honestly represent the views of people in Northern Ireland," she said.

"If this pension goes forward, many would be deeply hurt."

Ms Thompson took up the post of Victims' Commissioner in July 2015.

Her current tenure is due to expire at the end of August.

Asked if she would serve a second term, she said: "It is a matter for the secretary of state, and if I am offered it, I will take it."