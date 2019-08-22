Image caption The introduction of the C* grade is expected to mean fewer A* grades being awarded in 2019

Thousands of students in Northern Ireland are receive their GCSE exam results on Thursday.

Some will be awarded a new C* star grade which has been introduced this year.

A number of pupils in Northern Ireland will also get some grades as numbers in 9-1 form as well as A*-G grades.

That is due to changes to GCSEs that have been introduced by English exam boards.

About one in 20 GCSE entries in Northern Ireland are made through English boards, where nine is the highest mark and one the lowest.

The Northern Ireland exam board, CCEA, has maintained the A*-G results system, although they have introduced the new C* grade.

That aligns the results system in Northern Ireland with the system in England, as both now offer nine separate grades.

It is the first major change to the results system in Northern Ireland since the top A* grade was introduced in 1994.

However, the introduction of the C* grade is expected to mean fewer A* grades being awarded in 2019.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The overall GCSE results for Northern Ireland will be clear from 09:30 on Thursday

Pupils will be able to pick up their GCSE marks from 09:00 and many will go to their schools to do so.

The overall GCSE results for Northern Ireland will be clear from 09:30 on Thursday, and many Northern Ireland pupils will get good news.

In 2018, more than four in five entries (81.1%) in Northern Ireland were awarded A*-C grades.

That was a rise of 0.7% on 2017, and there will be interest in whether that rises again this year.

There will also be attention on whether boys close the performance gap on girls, and which subjects are most popular.

Rise in STEM

After Maths and English, the most popular GCSE subjects in 2018 were Double Award Science, Religious Studies and English Literature.

There has also been a steady rise in the proportion of entries in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM)-related subjects in recent years.

However, that has been accompanied by a fall in entries in some languages and humanities subjects.

BBC Northern Ireland will also be hosting a special Facebook Live for students and their parents to get advice on GCSE results day.

Hosted on BBC Northern Ireland's Facebook page by Linzi Lima, experts will be on hand to answer questions from 11:00 BST.