Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his vehicle behind a petrol station

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's service station in Waringstown, Co Down, on Monday night.

The father-of-three's body was found about 21:00 BST, about 90 minutes after police believe the shooting took place.

On Wednesday, police said searches were ongoing in the Lurgan and Waringstown areas.

Police believe the victim had gone into Dewart's shop at about 19:15 BST and was shot after he came out a few minutes later.

Mr McKeown had been due to appear in court on Monday on a charge of aggravated burglary.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police officers revisited the scene of the shooting on Tuesday

The charge against him was connected to an incident in Lisburn, County Antrim, last November in which a householder was allegedly tied up and robbed.

Mr McKeown was remanded on bail and was due to reappear in court in a month's time.

Police have appealed to the public for information about the movements of the victim's car and a second vehicle which was found burnt out after the attack.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A cordon was put in place while forensic officers examined the murder scene on Tuesday

After the shooting, a blue Volkswagen Passat was found burnt out on Glenavon Road in Lurgan, County Armagh.

That vehicle, registration RK62 PLX, was also seen leaving the scene of the murder, police said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Forensic officers examine a Volkswagen Passat which was burnt out near Lurgan

The murder has been widely condemned by political representatives in the area.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said he knew the victim, who had attended his constituency office in the past.

"The police need to get on and do their job in respect of this horrible murder," he said.

"Yet again we see guns on our streets and that's not acceptable in any shape or form."

Image caption The shooting happened on Monday night at a service station in Waringstown

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said it was "shocking" that the shooting had happened in "somewhere like Waringstown".

"It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population," she added.

Sinn Féin MLA John O'Dowd said "people are appalled by what has happened".

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly said the community was in shock.

"This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought on to their streets."