Two men have appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin charged with membership of the IRA.

Paul Casey, 49, of Carton Court in Ballymun and Robert O'Leary, 41, of Clancy Road in Finglas, both in the city, appeared in court on Wednesday.

They were arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the discovery of a bomb under a police officer's car.

The device was found at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast in June.

The men were were charged on Wednesday with one count each of membership of the IRA.

They both appeared before a special sitting of the three-judge Special Criminal Court.

They were remanded in custody to appear again on Monday.