Ardoyne: Man injured in north Belfast shooting
- 22 August 2019
A man has been injured in a shooting in north Belfast.
The attack happened in the Havana Walk area of Ardoyne on Wednesday night. The area has been cordoned off by police.
The man, who in his forties, was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries.