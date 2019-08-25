Image copyright DOJ Image caption Last year, there were 52 rescue missions in the Mournes, from Newcastle to Rostrevor

A 999 call is made. Someone has fallen in the Mourne mountains and broken their leg.

They are alone, in agony and the weather is changing.

The police take whatever details the caller can give and pass them to the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

As many as 20 voluntary members are mobilised and, piecing together often thin strands of information, they track down the walker and bring him or her to safety.

Scenarios like this are happening in the Mournes in County Down on a weekly basis.

Image caption In January, two walkers lost their lives in the Mournes

In 2018, there were 52 rescue missions in the Mournes, from Newcastle to Rostrevor.

In the past year, the team have helped people who have been lost, have fallen or become ill.

As well as assisting mountain bikers and walkers with broken bones, they have picked up the pieces after the ultimate tragedy - in January, two walkers lost their lives in one weekend.

Both Seán Byrne, from Camlough in south Armagh, and Robbie Robinson, from Banbridge, were experienced climbers.

'Close-knit team'

Deaths are rare but, according to Martin McMullan of the rescue team, this doesn't make them any easier to deal with.

"Any incident is challenging but when there is a fatality involved, it is much more so," he said.

"The team is close-knit and are very supportive of one another.

"If we can't help the casualty, we focus on the comfort we can bring to families and friends by recovering a family member.

"That goes a long way to aiding the team in doing what they do."

The team was formed 57 years ago as more people began tackling the Mournes for recreation.

Image caption When a call comes in, it is a race against time

"Prior to that, it had been provided by just walkers, climbers and club members who would go to the aid of others," said Mr McMullan.

"The increase, in the 1950s and early '60s, of participation in the mountains meant a better structure was needed should an incident or accident occur."

There are currently 30 full members of the team, with another five in training.

When a call comes, as it inevitably will, it is a race against time with kit put on, sirens blaring and rapid fire thinking to work out the best route.

"The average duration for a call-out is between four and five hours and requires around 20 team members to deal with it," said Mr McMullan.

"Local knowledge is key. Knowing the terrain, knowing the locations.

"But we can also use technology to help us.

Image caption Martin McMullan is part of the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team

"Where possible, we can locate an individual's phone giving us an exact location.

"Now that is not always possible, so we still have to be prepared for worst case, which is where we don't know where the individual is or they didn't make the call.

"For example, if a relative calls because a loved one hasn't returned home. We need to be prepared for worst case scenario."

The team is voluntary and is largely backed by government funding, such as the £84,000 it received from the Department of Justice last year.

Many of those who have received its assistance repay the favour by organising fundraisers.

The group is also planning for the future, with plans for a new hub in Newcastle from which to launch rescue missions.