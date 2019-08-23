Image copyright The News Letter

Two of Friday's papers take their leads from information unveiled in previously unreleased government documents.

They come from new state papers published after 25 years.

The Irish News leads with a story on fraudulent voting in Northern Ireland in the early 1990s, reporting concerns that as many as half of the 27,085 postal votes in the 1992 Westminster election could be false.

Patrick Bradley, the chief electoral officer at the time, believed the main culprits were "parties other than Sinn Féin".

Use as evidence

Friday's News Letter focuses on the impact decommissioning has had on current investigations into crimes committed during the Troubles.

It reports information included in the state papers from 1995 that Sinn Féin was told privately by civil servants decommissioned weapons may not be tested.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The decommissioning of paramilitary weapons became the key issue following the ceasefires

The papers show the prospect of the decommissioned weapons not being used to convict members of the IRA was being discussed a decade before the process went ahead in 2005.

A similar suggestion was also being put to loyalists at the time.

The paper notes comments made last year by former PSNI chief constable Sir George Hamilton that the decision to allow weapons not to be tested meant police were carrying out Troubles death investigations with "one hand tied behind our backs".

'Absolute madness'

The Belfast Telegraph reports what it says could be a "rank-and-file rebellion" in the PSNI over a bid to cut overtime.

From next month, Chief Constable Simon Byrne is planning to crack down on overtime.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Chief Constable Simon Byrne has called for funds for an additional 300 PSNI officers

The new plans mean that officers working on their rest days will be given a day off in lieu in the weeks after it.

It reports one serving officer saying: "It's absolute madness and it's all anyone is talking about".

The paper notes the move is coming weeks before the Brexit deadline, with the potential for disruption at the border, and an increase in activity from dissident republicans.

Another policing story makes the front of the Daily Mirror, which reports support from UK forces could be called in to help manage the border.

Mr Byrne is reported as saying it was an option although "we haven't pressed that button yet".

He also called on Downing Street to providing funds to bolster PSNI numbers from the 6,750-strong workforce.

While a commitment has been made for an additional 300 officers, Mr Byrne has called for that to be doubled.