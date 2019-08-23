Image caption Police have appealed for information following the hijacking

A man in his 40s has been dragged out of his car and threatened at knifepoint during a hijacking in west Belfast.

It happened at about 22:25 BST on Thursday as the man's grey Seat Altea slowed down on Osman Street as it approached a speed bump.

Police said the driver took his keys out of the vehicle and attempted to run off, but a man caught him "and a physical fight ensued".

The driver handed over his keys after a knife was held to his face.

Police said he was not injured but was left shaken.

They have appealed for information about the hijacking and asked anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact them.