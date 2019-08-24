Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Malcolm McKeown murder: Police release CCTV footage

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his silver BMW behind Dewart's service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday night.

The men, aged 24 and 25, were arrested on Saturday morning and were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they remain in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery said he was keen to trace the driver and passengers of a Volkswagen Passat.

The dark blue or black car has the registration plate RK62 PLX, and was found burnt out on the Glenavon Lane in Lurgan shortly about 19:30 BST.

Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his vehicle behind a petrol station

"I believe the gunman or men may have got out of this car, walked around the back of Dewart's to shoot Malcolm McKeown, before fleeing and leaving Cambrai Heights in the car at 19:20 BST," he said.

"CCTV footage shows Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart's Garage at approximately 19:15 BST on Monday and then walking back to his car approximately four minutes later," he said.

"It was around this time I believe that the gunman or gunmen shot him."

The father-of-three's body was found by two teenage boys at about 21:00 BST.

Det Ch Insp Peter Montgomery appealed for more information, and asked for the public's help on whether or not the occupants of the car got into a dark coloured Jeep, or made off on foot.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police officers revisited the scene of the shooting on Tuesday

Police said Mr McKeown had been shot up to six times at close range and had gunshot wounds to his head and body.

A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old man arrested by detectives on Wednesday were released unconditionally.