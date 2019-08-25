Image caption Malcolm McKeown was found dead in his car behind a petrol station in the village of Waringstown

Two men aged 24 and 25 have been charged with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday.

The father-of-three's body was found by two teenage boys at 21:00 BST. Police say Mr McKeown was shot up to six times at close range.

The accused, who were arrested on Saturday, are due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Earlier this week, police released CCTV footage of Mr McKeown entering the shop at Dewart's Garage on Monday at about 19:15 BST, before returning to his car.

Police say he was shot shortly after returning to his car.