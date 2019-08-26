Image copyright Liam McBurney/pa Image caption The Belfast Telegraph reports the Primark fire cost Belfast businesses close to £100m

Brexit fears, Primark blaze costs and a Northern Ireland golf fan who was struck by lightning all make the front pages this bank holiday Monday.

Both the Irish News and the News Letter lead with different Brexit stories.

The Irish News reports that Belfast City Council expects a no-deal Brexit to result in a disruption and civil unrest.

A backlog of bin waste and food shortages for animals at Belfast Zoo are among the potential issues.

The newspaper reveals that the council has arranged extra generator fuel stocks for its crematorium in case of a an electricity blackout.

The News Letter, meanwhile, splashes with the headline "Brexiteers 'won't be to blame' for no-deal".

The newspaper quotes DUP MP Sammy Wilson who claims that remainers and EU negotiators will are the ones "most against a no-deal".

Image caption DUP MP Sammy Wilson was speaking amid the G7 summit in Biarritz

The Belfast Telegraph leads with its figure from two economists that the Primark fire last year has cost Belfast city centre businesses close to £100m,

The economists, Dr Esmond Birnie and John Simpson, spoke to the Telegraph ahead of the first anniversary of the Primark fire on Wednesday.

The fire at the city centre premises, which housed Primark flagship Belfast store, burned for three days after starting on 28 August.

A cordon put in place around Bank Buildings meant 14 nearby businesses were unable to trade for months.

Image copyright Daily Mirror

The Daily Mirror carries the story of the County Tyrone teenager who was injured during a lightning strike at a major US golf tournament.

The Mirror reports that Ryan Murphy from Cookstown was one of six people hurt at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Terry Murphy, from Cookstown, said his son Ryan, 19, had been following Rory McIlroy at the event in Atlanta when the "freak" incident occurred.

Mr Murphy said his son had spent the summer working in the US and the golf trip had been a year in the planning.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Lightning strikes a tree at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta

'She was a talented actor'

Tributes are paid to Julie Maxwell, the actor who appeared in the BBC Northern Ireland comedy Soft Border Patrol, who died suddenly on Saturday night.

The Belfast Telegraph quotes Caoileann Curry-Thompson, drama officer of the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, who said that the Arts Council was deeply shocked by the news.

She told the Telegraph that she was a "wonderful, engaging, instinctual presence".

Image caption Julie Maxwell's character was a member of the Coastal Team

Marie McDonald, a producer on the show through production company The Comedy Unit, said Julie was "more than a colleague".

"She was a dear, dear friend, and much loved part of our Soft Border Patrol family," she said.

Meanwhile, the decision to drop the Sean Coyle show on BBC Radio Ulster continues to make news.

The News Letter quotes the widow of late Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson, who said the decision to axe Mr Coyle was a "disgrace".

Image caption Derry native Sean Coyle has been with the BBC for 35 years

Mr Coyle presented his final Sean Coyle Show from BBC Radio Foyle's studio on Friday.

Christine Anderson told the News Letter that she cried when she listened to Mr Coyle's last programme.

BBC Northern Ireland director Peter Johnston said changes to the schedule were "always difficult and never taken lightly".