Two men have appeared in court in Lisburn charged with the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

The 54-year-old was found dead in his car behind a service station in Waringstown, County Down, on Monday, 19 August.

The court was told that police believe his murder was part of a "long-standing feud" between rival criminal groups in the Lurgan area.

Police believe the dispute is connected to drugs.

The men charged with his murder were Jake O'Brien, 25, from Rectory Park in Lurgan and Andrew Martin, 24, from Trasna Way in Lurgan.

Solicitors for the accused told the court their clients denied involvement in the murder.

Police said Mr McKeown was shot up to six times at close range.

The father-of-three's body was found by two teenage boys.

A bail application was made on behalf of Jake O'Brien but was refused.

The court was also told the murder weapon has not been found.