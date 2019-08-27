CCTV footage has revealed 1,500 crimes on one ward of Muckamore Abbey Hospital, the police officer leading the investigation has said.

The incidents happened in the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) over the course of six months.

It is alleged that a number of vulnerable men and women were abused at the home.

Since the allegations have surfaced 20 nurses at the home have been suspended.

In an interview with the Irish News, Det Ch Insp Jill Duffie described it as the "largest adult safeguarding case" of its kind undertaken by the PSNI.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme, Det Ch Insp Duffie said police were examining a series of "very traumatic events" seen in more than 300,000 hours of footage.

She said officers were going through the CCTV footage "minute by minute".

'Repeated pattern of abuse'

Det Ch Insp Duffie said the CCTV footage included the repeated physical abuse of patients.

"Over the period of six months we are looking at a pattern of very traumatic events.

"We have seen the repeated pattern of physical and mental abuse of the patients contained within that ward.

"These patients would not normally have been able to tell anyone what was happening to them. And that is why it is so crucial in this case that we have the CCTV evidence."

The PSNI has been in "regular contact" with the families affected.

"I do believe the families understand and they appreciate the size of the task at hand," she said.

Enforcement action

Earlier this month, Northern Ireland's health regulator took action against the Belfast Trust over care standards at the facility.

The formal action was taken by the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA).

Three enforcement notices have been issued about staffing and nurse provision; adult safeguarding and patient finances.

The RQIA said it had been working with the trust since February, and it had escalated its response to enforcement action, as it felt it had no other choice.

The Belfast Trust acknowledged the improvement notices and said, alongside sister organisations across health and social care, it was trying to develop a model of care "which is receptive to the changing needs of patients".