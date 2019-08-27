Image copyright Family Image caption Natasha Carruthers was a mother of one from Letterbreen in County Fermanagh

A man has gone on trial accused of causing the death of a young mother by dangerous driving in County Fermanagh.

Nathan Charles Phair, of Castlebalfour Park in Lisnaskea, appeared at Dungannon Crown Court on Tuesday.

He denies two charges linked to the crash in which 23-year-old Natasha Carruthers was killed, but admits driving without a licence or insurance.

She died when her car, which was being driven by Mr Phair, 23, hit a tree near Derrylin on 7 October 2017.

Mr Phair is accused of causing Ms Carruthers' death and causing grievous bodily injury to another woman who was in the car, which he denies.

He has also been charged with possessing cocaine with intent to supply, which he also denies.

A co-defendant, 28-year-old Padraig Toher, of Bawnboy in County Cavan in the Republic of Ireland, has accepted a charge of manslaughter and is not on trial.

'Swindle'

The court heard the collision followed a high-speed pursuit after the accused "performed a cheat or swindle" over a failed drug deal.

Ms Carruthers, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, was thrown through the windscreen on to the road.

The car continued moving, trapping her underneath, and she died at the scene of the incident.

The cumulative effect of injuries to her skull, arm, ribs and legs "rapidly" led to her death, the court heard.

Image caption The car driven by Nathan Phair crashed into a tree on the Lisnaskea Road near Derrylin

A woman seated behind her sustained severe injuries and Mr Phair was also seriously hurt.

A prosecution barrister told the court that the car chase began after Toher had been "cheated... out of his money" by Mr Phair.

The court heard that on the night of the crash, Toher found Mr Phair in Letterbreen in County Fermanagh, demanded his money and struck the windscreen of Ms Carruthers' car, in which Mr Phair was in the driving seat.

Mr Phair then drove away with Toher in pursuit - the chase lasted about 12 miles (19km) along country roads and through villages.

Experts who have viewed CCTV footage of various points in the chase have estimated the men were driving at speeds averaging 75mph (120km/h).

Both cars are believed to have reached 100mph (161km/h) going through Derrylin.

The last piece of CCTV footage recovered, about 500 metres from the crash scene, showed Toher attempting to overtake and Mr Phair moving to the middle of the road.

The jury heard he was straddling the central lines before losing control of the car and smashing into the tree.

Toher drove away from the scene.

The jury heard Toher made "deliberate contact" with Ms Carruthers' car and he accepts manslaughter because she died as a result of the crash.

When interviewed by police, Mr Phair claimed Toher had attacked the car he was driving, causing him to panic, and he recalled losing control of it and crashing.

The trial continues, and is expected to last for between two and three weeks.