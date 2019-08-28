Bronze Age axes declared to be 'treasure'

Image copyright National Museums NI

Two Bronze Age axes, thought to be up to 3,000 years old, are among items that have been declared as treasure in inquests in Belfast.

The axes, believed to be from 950 to 700 BC, were found buried together near Aghagallon, County Antrim in February.

A silver Viking arm ring, from the 9th or 10th Centuries and a medieval gold seal from the 17th Century were also declared treasure.

The seal, the size of a thumb nail, was found in Derryvullen, County Fermanagh.

It was found by the same metal detectorist who discovered the Bronze Age axes in County Antrim.

National Museums NI described it as "exquisitely made" and made to swivel so it can reveal its decoration on both sides - one side has a heart pierced by two arrows and the other a lion and a dove set within a shield.

The organisation said it was found close to Derryvullen Church and graveyard in February 2018 and that it was possible the seal was dropped by someone visiting.

It said seals of this kind were "an important item of men's jewellery during the 17th and 18th Century".

What constitutes "treasure"?

According to the 1996 Treasure Act, items must be more than 300 years old.

They must have a certain amount of precious metal, normally gold or silver.

Ancient coins must be found in quantities of two or more to classify as "treasure".

The Viking arm ring found near Ballinderry was described as a "broad band of decorated silver" and one of 140 examples recorded from Ireland.

While most arm rings of this type are circular, like a bracelet, this one was deliberately folded and flattened.

National Museums NI said it was a mystery as to why, but the folding may have made the arm ring easier to pack, hide or identify.

The axes, found at Aghadrumglasny, near Aghagallon, were buried together in what experts consider a hoard.