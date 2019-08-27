The Church of Ireland Canon, and well-known broadcaster, Noel Battye has died.

He was the voice of BBC Radio Ulster's Sounds Sacred for more than 30 years until he retired from broadcasting in April 2018.

Noel Battye also presented programmes for BBC Radio 2, the World Service and BBC One.

Bishop of Down and Dromore Harold Miller said he had a "superb turn of phrase and a twinkle in his eye".

He said Canon Battye's ministry was "characterised by thoughtful, warm-hearted preaching and devoted pastoral care".

Noel Battye was rector at St Finnian's in the Cregagh area of Belfast from 1980 until his retirement from ministry in 2008.

'Pastor to many'

He was ordained in 1966 having graduated from Trinity College in Dublin.

His first post was to St Anne's in Dungannon, County Tyrone, but he spent the majority of his career in Belfast.

Canon Battye contributed to Good Morning Ulster's Thought for the Day segment.

Richard Yarr, who took over presenting Sounds Sacred in 2018, said: "I am so sad to hear of Noel's passing. He was a great friend, confidante and pastor to so many of us."